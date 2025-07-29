Madre Fire Now at 100% Containment 7.29.2025

After sparking in early July, and swiftly burning through tens of thousands of acres, the Madre fire was reported to be at 100% containment.

Los Padres national forest officials confirmed this yesterday, saying the fire burned a total of 80,799 acres. One structure was destroyed, another was damaged, and two firefighters were injured.

Although the fire had grown significantly in its first few weeks, its growth had slowed down substantially since the middle of the month. Cal Fire previously said this was in part due to previous prescribed burns slowing down the fire’s growth.

All roads have reopened, and lands in the Carrizo Plain national monument that were previously closed have reopened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.