Supervisors to Consider Renewing Lease For Creston Library 8.05.2025

The lease between the Atascadero unified school district and the county of San Luis Obispo for the Creston library is set to be renewed in the next board of supervisors meeting this morning at 9.

The county and the school district first entered into this lease agreement in 2001 to provide the community of Creston with a public library, located at 6290 Adams street.

The original lease expried in November 2024, which initially included a lump sum payment of 78 thousand dollars to the district, and an additional 37 thousand provided by Friends of the Creston library.

The new lease agreement is being proposed to the board of supervisors for five years, and includes two successive extensions of five years each. There is no monetary consideration with this new lease.

You can attend the board of supervisors meeting this morning in person, or watch online.