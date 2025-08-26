Protecting What Matters 08.26.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*.Steve Saucier, Starphyre Digital Security Services. Importance of cybersecurity for small to medium size businesses. Knowing you’ve been hacked and what to do about it. Affordable ways you can protect your business from being taken hostage by cybercriminals

*Lee Ohanian, PhD Professor of Economics, UCLA & The Hoover Institution. Economics of California’s affordable housing dilemma, homelessness, the Train to Nowhere & redistricting. Impact of Trump’s first eight months in office – OBBB, tariffs, debt, entitlements and the overall economic future. Federal Reserve policies & how they impact everyday Americans.