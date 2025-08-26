Templeton Feed & Grain Fundraiser Event 8.26.2025

Templeton Feed & Grain, Press Release v.5, plus brief PR

The community of Templeton has scheduled two fundraisers to help restore the historic feed & grain building, which suffered significant damage to its 105-foot silos in a fire on July 4th.

The original concrete building still stands after the fire, but is in need of a full restoration. The Jermin family does not plan to rebuild the silos, but to revive the business on the same property by restoring the historic structure and constructing a new, smaller warehouse for storage.

The first fundraising event, One Town, One Table, will be held Friday, September 19th. This ticketed 21+ farm-to-table dinner will serve a multi-course meal with locally sourced ingredients, and Templeton-area wines, craft beer, and signature cocktails. Live music and a spirited auction will round out the evening.

Sunday, September 21st will be the Grain Revival, a classic car show in Templeton from 3rd to 6th street. The event will feature live music, antique tractors and motorcycles, a barbecue, and vendor booths.