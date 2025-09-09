Protecting What Matters 09.09.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Stephen Frank, Editor – California Political News & Views. California’s BIG-FAT budget and financial mess. Proposition 50 and Gavin’s fantasy campaign for POTUS. Immigration enforcement nationally and in California.

*Jordan Cunningham, Former California Assemblyman. Housing affordability in SLO County + public safety and homelessness. Diablo Canyon’s future and the demise of windmills off our coast. November 2025 special election on redistricting and the political landscape in 2026.