Protecting What Matters 09.10.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Russ Hanush, Acclaimed Tutoring. How Russ & Acclaimed Tutoring creates happier, more confident & more successful students. Current state of STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education in our public schools. Success stories from Russ’ nearly two decades of college prep work.

*Laura DeLoye & Tamra Mariott, Alzheimer’s Association of SLO County. Upcoming seminars and training focused on dementia and caregiver support. New research pertaining to Alzheimer’s disease prevention and detection. Upcoming Walk’s to End Alzheimer’s in Santa Maria & San Luis Obispo.