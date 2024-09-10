Cannabis Burglary in SLO Co Leads to Gang-Related Investigation in Oakland 9.10.2024

The county sheriff’s office released a statement of a burglary investigation that would eventually lead to the arrest of Oakland gang members.

The investigation began on January 16, 2024, where sheriff deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a cannabis processing plant in northern San Luis Obispo county.

The suspects had fled the scene prior to the arrival of deputies, stealing over 500 pounds of marijuana, as well as contents from a safe. After discovering a similar crime had occurred in San Jose, deputies from San Luis Obispo worked with the San Jose police department and the California department of justice, which led to the arrest of an Oakland gang responsible for hitting multiple cannabis-related facilities.

The investigation led to the arrest of 22 people, which included those involved in the north San Luis Obispo county burglary. The sheriff’s office says these suspects are believed to be responsible for at least 15 dispensary burglaries in nine different counties in California, resulting in over a million dollars and a thousand pounds of cannabis lost.