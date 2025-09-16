Protecting What Matters 09.16.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Don Wagner, Orange County Supervisor, 3rd District. The importance of the California Secretary of State and why Don’s running for the office in 2026. Key issues facing California now and as we head into the 2026 election cycle. Strategy for GOP victories in 2026.

*Adam Verdin, Candidate for SLO County District 4 Supervisor. Why the District 4 Supervisor’s face is important to the North County. Adam’s plans for making County Government more responsive to SLO County residents. Key issues today and new challenges impacting San Luis Obispo County.