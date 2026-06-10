Sound Off – Wed 06/10/2026 – Rané Aguilar

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Today on Sound Off, Erik is talking all things Central Coast real estate with Rané Aguilar. She’s a Central Coast native who brings real estate, staging, and lending all under one roof. If you’re buying, selling, or just thinking about it, today’s show is for you.