Protecting What Matters 10.07.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Jake Frederick, Business Development Manager, BBSI. Why labor market realities require a fresh look at your health and workers comp benefits. Making employee benefits easier and more cost-effective for your business and employees. Overcome compliance and administrative nightmares by using a Professional Employer Organization.

*Talking Teeth with Lisa Klockenteger, RDHAP & Kristina Mankins, RDHAP. What is a RDHAP and why you might consider one for your dental hygiene needs. Updated protocols for teeth cleaning prior to surgeries and other medical care. Is dental insurance really worth it?