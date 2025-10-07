Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce CEO Resigns 10.07.2025

The Paso Robles & Templeton chamber of commerce announced CEO Gina Fitzpatrick has resigned after 10 years of service.

During this time, the chamber will be undergoing a leadership transition, as current board chair Rob Covarrubias will step down from his chairmanship and assume interim CEO responsibilities. As interim CEO, Covarrubias will oversee daily operations, ongoing programs, and the search for a permanent successor.

Covarrubias said on Gina Fitzpatrick: “Her commitment to fostering meaningful connections and strategic partnerships has strengthened the region’s economic foundation and preserved the values that distinguish Paso Robles and Templeton.”