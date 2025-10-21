Protecting What Matters 10.21.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Gadi Benjamini – Co-Founder & CEO FireDome. Learn about autonomous wildfire detection and protection. Multi-layered AI driven reactive real-time fire suppression. Fast acting eco-friendly fire breaks to protect your home and other valuable assets.

*Greg Grewal & Murray Powell – Paso Robles Groundwater Basin Update. Tax dollars wasted and unmet promises from local area Groundwater Sustainability Authorities (GSA’s). Who really voted to defeat the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin JPA’s 218 effort and why? What can we expect next from the JPA with no “authority” and little funding.