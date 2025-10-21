Atascadero Colony Days Parade Calling For Parade Entries & Sponsors 10.21.2025

The Atascadero Colony Days parade will return to downtown Atascadero Saturday, November 15th as part of the fall festival weekend.

The city is seeking interested community members, schools, organizations, and businesses to join the fun and enter the parade. Parade entries are open and free to participate.

This is your chance to showcase your creativity and community pride through historic downtown Atascadero. This year’s theme is “Road to Atascadero: Butterfly Drive.” This celebrates the spirit of connection, from the rolling hills to the coastal breeze.

The parade starts at 10 am on Saturday, November 15th, and will go through downtown Atascadero from Lewis avenue and ending near Entrada avenue.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Sponsors will be recognized in event materials during the parade. Visit colony days dot org for sponsorship information.