Protecting What Matters 10.28.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Pamela Fitzpatrick, CPA – Versant Advisors, Inc. Tax mitigation, importance of entity structuring and audit proofing your return. Coping with audits liens and levies. Taxpayer “do’s and don’ts”.

*Supervisor John Peschong – SLO County District 1. County priorities and how recent management re-org will improve SLO County governance. Economic development, affordable housing, infrastructure and new taxes in 2026. Importance of Proposition 50 special election and voter integrity in SLO County.