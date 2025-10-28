Atascadero City Council Reviewing General Plan Update 10.28.2025

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is tonight at 6.

Tonight, the city council will receive an overview of the 2045 general plan, and receive an overview of the next steps. The 2045 general plan is a “blueprint for the city aimed at maintaining the essence of Atascadero while acknowledging and accommodating growth in a way that integrates into the overall city goals and vision,” according to the agenda.

The plan is split into 5 phases, with the city currently at phase 4. The next steps include completing an environmental impact report, conducting final outreach, and holding public hearings in early 2026.

You can attend tonight’s city council meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.