Protecting What Matters 11.04.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Jacob Zalusky, Owner/Gunsmith Uncle Ed’s Outfitters. Comprehensive firearms and self-defense training now available in North SLO County. Answers the questions, what’s the best firearm for me and how to approach the learning process. CCW training designed for first timers and more seasoned/experienced shooters.

*Election Day Special with Kenney Enney & Chris Bausch. Current events and issues at the Paso Robles Unified School District and City Council. Importance of getting out the NO vote on Proposition 500. State of political discourse in the United States and the looming possibility of political violence.