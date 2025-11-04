City of Paso Reminds Residents to Keep Storm Drains Clear This Fall 11.04.2025

2025 11 03 Leaf Litter PR

The city of Paso Robles is asking residents to remember to keep storm drains clear of leaves and debris.

As the city heads into the fall season, keeping drains clear helps water flow freely during rainstorms, protects property, and keeps streets safe.

The city says residents are encouraged to take these simple steps: sweep or mow fallen leaves. Regularly clean them from sidewalks, driveways, and yards.

Mowing leaves is an easy way to reduce cleanup and provide natural nutrients to your lawn. Avoid raking leaves into the street where they can clog storm drains. Encourage neighbors and local businesses to join in keeping storm drains clear.

Taking just a few minutes to clear leaves around your home can make a big difference, the city says.