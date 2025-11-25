Protecting What Matters 11.25.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Wendy Derovan – Firsthand News From Israel. Life in Israel since the ceasefire and prospects for a lasting peace in the Gaza Strip. Israeli politics and relations with the United States moving forward. Diverging attitudes of the young generations in the United States and Israel.

*Edward Ring – Director of Water & Energy at the California Policy Center. How outsourcing California’s oil production is destroying the environment elsewhere. California’s precarious and counterproductive energy policies – A Perfect Storm Awaits! Why commonsense solutions to California’s self-imposed water “shortage” continue to be ignored.