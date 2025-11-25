Federal Funding Secured For New Fire Station in Santa Margarita 11.25.2025

Representative Salud Carbajal’s office announced that a federal grant has been secured for the Santa Margarita fire station replacement project.

The grant totals just over 1 million dollars to help complete the replacement of the existing station. Carbajal’s office says: “for too long, local firefighters have been forced to operate out of a flood-prone station… we’re ensuring they can stay focused on saving lives and not worry about defending their own base of operations.”

Carbajal’s office says he championed the funding over the course of the past year’s federal budget negotiations, and was signed into law earlier this month.

The funding is secured through the community project funding initiative, first launched in 2022.