Protecting What Matters 12.02.2025

The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety.

Today’s Guest(s):

*Ericka Scott – Strategic Business Advisor & Fractional COO. Are you ready to take your business to the next level of success? Business owners, will the Silver Tsunami fulfill your retirement dreams? Reduce stress and achieve a sharper operational focus for your closely held family business.

*Professor of Macroeconomics Lee Ohanian, UCLA & Hoover Institution. Upcoming changes at the Federal Reserve and how they may impact your business & retirement. Impacts of inflation, tariffs, OBBB, AI and vast new capital investments into the United States. Could the Palisades fire have been prevented for nearly no cost?