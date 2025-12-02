Fatal Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian in Atascadero 12.02.2025

Yesterday morning, CHP officers responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Atascadero.

The incident took place at the US-101 southbound on-ramp from San Anselmo road. CHP determined 66-year-old Gary Tipton was driving his 2017 ford F-150 pickup westbound on San Anselmo road, approaching the on-ramp to the US-101. At the same time, 69-year-old Rachel Hoffman of Atascadero was walking eastbound on San Anselmo road, traversing the on-ramp within the crosswalk. Mr Tipton attempted to make a left turn to enter the freeway, and collided with Ms. Hoffman.

Life saving measures were attempted on Ms. Hoffman, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have been a factor in this crash.

The incident is pending further investigation from CHP.