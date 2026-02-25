Public Commenters Pack Paso Robles School Board Meeting 02.25.2026

Attendees packed the Paso Robles school board meeting last night, primarily for two lengthy discussions.

The first was an update on budget reductions, where the board is considering ways to reduce its budget for fiscal year 2026 – 27 by about 2.7 million dollars. This will be done through staff reductions.

The board also received a presentation on Title IX, and how it relates to transgender student athletes and their use of locker rooms and restrooms. California law currently supports transgender students to play in sports, and use locker and restrooms consistent with their gender identity, although there is current litigation at the federal level challenging this. The board received about half an hour of public comment, placing a hard cap on its time due to the length of the meeting.

Following public comment, the board’s discussion focused primarily on locker rooms and restrooms. The district has decided that some parts of the girls’ locker rooms will be outfitted with private changing areas, which is also present in the boys locker room.

Staff will bring a report back to the board once the work has been completed.