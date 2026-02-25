Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Aquatics Center 02.25.2026

02-24-2026 Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Announces Ribbon Cutting for Paso Robles Aquatics Center

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Paso Robles Aquatics Center will be held next week on Friday, March 6th, starting at 10 am.

The Aquatics Center represents a significant milestone for the district, made possible through the voter approved Measure M, according to the district.

The aquatics center will expand access to aquatics programs and events across the region. Student-led tours will follow the ceremony.