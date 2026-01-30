Public Hearing For Allowing Cannabis Operations in Paso Robles 01.30.2026

The city of Paso Robles has released a public notice for a hearing on cannabis delivery.

The hearing will be held February 10th at 6:30 pm in the Norris room at Centennial park. The proposed amendment to the city’s municipal code will allow for the operation of non-storefront, delivery-only cannabis retail establishments in the city.

The proposed amendment would establish a firm cap of three such businesses, and will update and expand definitions in the municipal code for consistency with state law, and clarity.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting in person, or participate remotely.