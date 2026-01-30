Supervisor Jimmy Paulding Releases Statement on Truth Act Forum 01.30.2026

Supervisor Jimmy Paulding has released a statement on the Truth Act forum held earlier this week in the board of supervisors meeting.

Paulding thanks everyone who participated in the hearing, as they received more than four hours of public comment. Paulding summarizes sheriff Ian Parkinson’s explanation on their role with ICE, and how they do not participate in immigration enforcement, nor do they assist ICE in the field. Paulding then discusses ICE-free zones, saying “local governments cannot legally prohibit federal immigration agents from entering publicly accessible spaces.” But he does acknowledge that the county can prohibit “county-owned facilities from being commandeered by the federal government for the purpose of immigration enforcement activities.” Paulding says with regards to ICE-free zones “I believe it is irresponsible and potentially dangerous to establish policies that set false expectations in our communities when they are legally unenforceable.” Paulding says in his statement he supports law-abiding immigrants, and local law enforcement. “I am deeply concerned about the federal immigration tactics we have seen across our nation, which I believe are dangerous,” Paudling says.

He then summarizes the actions voted by the board unanimously in its meeting.