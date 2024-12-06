Public Hearing For Solid Waste Rate Increases in Unincorporated Areas 12.06.2024

The San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors will consider a proposed solid waste rate increase & a hearing date for the rate increase in its next meeting on December 10th.

According to the agenda, the rate increase came from a request by USA Waste of California, Inc., in accordance between its agreement with the county. The proposed increase is based off the cost-of-living increase calculated by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index.

The agenda shows the increase to be at 3.20%, and will affect unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo county. These areas include rural Santa Margarita, Creston, Templeton, Pozo, La Panza, Park Hill, Huer Huero, Simmler, and fringe areas of Atascadero.

The hearing date is proposed to be February 4, 2025. If this item is approved, a notice will be mailed out to all customers within the unincorporated areas, and allow for written protests by the hearing date.

If a majority file for valid written protests, the rate proposed increase will not be imposed.