Melody drive in Paso Robles will see one of its lanes closed beginning Monday, December 9th through Friday, December 13th.

During this time, flaggers will be in place to allow for one-lane traffic control during working hours, 7 am to 5 pm.

The closure is being done so PG&E can bore a new power line in the area.

This information comes as a release from the Paso Robles engineering division.