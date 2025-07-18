Registration Open For Atascadero Adult Basketball & Kickball Fall Season 7.18.2025

Registration is now open for Atascadero’s 2025 fall adult kickball league, and the adult basketball season.

For social kickball, games will be held Wednesday evenings at the Paloma Creek softball fields, scheduled to start Wednesday, August 27th and conclude October 15th. Eight evenings of games are scheduled, which will last one hour or seven innings – whichever comes first.

Applications are accepted for entire teams only, with a required minimum of 11 players and a maximum of 18 players.

And for adult basketball, the league will run August 24th through October 19th, allowing for 7 regular season games. Games will be played Sundays, with the possibility of Monday nights.

Applications are also accepted for teams only, with a minimum of 8 and a maximum of 16 players.

The registration deadline for both is August 8th.