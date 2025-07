07_22 Coffee with the Superintendent

Another Coffee with the Superintendent event is being held by the Paso Robles joint unified school district.

This will take place Tuesday, July 22nd at 8 am in the district board room, 800 Niblick road.

These gatherings are a part of superintendent Jennifer Loftus’s commitment to foster meaningful community engagement through open dialogue, collaborative discussion, and active participation in building partnerships in the community.