Reminder For Weed Abatement in Paso Robles 5.02.2025

2025 Weed Abatement Requirements Press Release – 2nd Notice

Property inspections for weed abatement compliance in the city of Paso Robles will begin Monday, May 5th.

The city has released a second reminder of following its weed abatement ordinance, asking residents to do their part in minimizing fire hazards on their property.

The ordinance requires property owners to maintain vegetation not only on their front yards, but their entire property.

Questions about weed abatement can be directed to Paso Robles fire and emergency services: (805) 227 – 7560.