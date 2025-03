The city of Atascadero announced they are accepting proposals for a watercraft concessionaire provider at the Atascadero lake park.

This firm will serve as the sole recreational watercraft service provider for the lake park for no less than three years, with the option of two 1-year extensions. The contract will begin near the end of May 2025.

The deadline to submit a request for proposal is Friday, April 4th at 4 pm at historic city hall.