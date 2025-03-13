Paso Robles Olive & Lavender Festival Returning May 10th – 3.13.2025

The joint Olive & Lavender Festival will return to downtown Paso Robles Saturday, May 10th from 10 am to 4 pm.

This free event allows local farmers to showcase a variety of olive oils and lavender products. Olives in Paso Robles have previously been celebrated for 21 years in the olive festival, while lavender producers have showcased their offerings for 17 years with the lavender festival.

This is the fourth year of the joint festival, allowing attendees to learn about the offerings of each in the region.

Businesses have until April 15th to submit a promotional item to Main Street Association that they would like featured in the festival’s program.