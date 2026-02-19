Rescue Operations in Paso Robles Salinas Riverbed 02.19.2026

Press Release River Rescue

Crews from the Paso Robles fire and police departments conducted a rescue operation yesterday afternoon in the Salinas riverbed.

A release from Paso Fire & Emergency Services says they responded with one ladder truck, two engines, a battalion chief, rescue 8151, and squad 8152 with boat 8140.

The release says crews were able to launch the boat and safely rescue two individuals and five dogs from the riverbed encampment. None of the victims required medical treatment, and no responders were injured, according to the release.

Paso Fire reminds the public that creeks and rivers can rise rapidly during heavy rain, and to never attempt to cross unfamiliar moving bodies of water.