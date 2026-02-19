Supervisor Jimmy Paulding Accuses Opponent of Violating Campaign Donation Laws 02.19.2026

Supervisor Jimmy Paulding has accused his opponent in the district 4 supervisorial race of violating campaign finance laws.

Paulding announced in a Facebook post that he filed a formal complaint with the California fair political practices commission, alleging Adam Verdin received an $11,800 contribution from a developer. The legal limit for San Luis Obispo county is $5,900.

However, Adam Verdin’s committee chair said in response that these limits apply “per election,” and that the donations are split between the primary and general election.

Paulding, however, has stated that because of the two-candidate race, it may only go to a primary because only one of the candidates will emerge with a majority.

Supervisor Paulding also says that the county district attorney’s office will look into his complaint.