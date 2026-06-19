Resolution Allowing Fireworks at San Miguel CSD Fails to Pass 06.19.2026

Letter & Press Release 6-17-2026 San Miguel CSD- Fire Department

The San Miguel Community Services District announced that there will be no use, sale, or discharge of safe & sane fireworks within district boundaries in 2026.

This follows an action item on the May 28th CSD board meeting, which would have allowed for the use of safe & sane fireworks. The action item required a three-fifths majority to pass.

Two members said yes, one said no, one abstained, and one was vacant. Violators may be subject to misdemeanor penalties, including fines and possible jail time.