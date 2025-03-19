Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For 3CE’s New Office in Downtown SLO 3.19.2025

Central Coast Community Energy, or 3CE, will be opening a new office in downtown San Luis Obispo.

To celebrate this, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held today from 4:30 to 5:30 pm at the office’s location, 1026 Palm street in San Luis Obispo.

3CE’s is a locally controlled public agency that “procures access to renewable electricity on behalf of its customers.”

3CE is working towards a 100% clean energy future, and offers rebates and incentives for projects that involve use of electric equipment.