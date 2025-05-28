Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Stoney Creek Pedestrian Bridge 5.28.2025

The city of Paso Robles will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the completion of the Stoney Creek pedestrian bridge.

The city says the bridge addresses a long-identified gap in the local trail system, which significantly improves pedestrian connectivity in the area. The asset was donated by Sensorio, a local partner in supporting public infrastructure and outdoor recreation opportunities.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, June 5th at 4 pm at the bridge site, located in the greenbelt between Nicklaus street and Oak Hill road.

City council members will be present for the ribbon cutting ceremony.