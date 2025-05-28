Prescribed Burn in California Valley 5.28.2025

News Release – May 27 – Prescribed Fire

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, in cooperation with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, will be conducting a prescribed burn in California Valley today.

The burn will go through approximately 400 acres to reduce the risk of wildfires. Following the initial burn, Cal Fire says follow-up training operations will take place in the area Thursday and Friday.

These trainings will focus on aerial ignition techniques using both the plastic sphere dispenser and helitorch systems. Smoke will be visible in the area throughout the operational period.

Residents and travelers are advised not to report smoke in the vicinity of the controlled burn.