Several alleys in Paso Robles will have closures for line installations starting today. From 7 am to 4 pm until April 2nd.

The alley between Pine & Park from 8th to 9th streets.

And the alley between Park & Spring from 7th to 8th streets will be intermittently closed.

Additionally public works announced there will be a partial court closure at Fallbrook court starting March 25th, and lasting until May 25th.

Access for residents will be maintained at all times.