Paso School Board To Consider Updating New Construction Fees 3.24.2025

03-25-25 Agenda English

The Paso Robles school board will consider increasing its statutory fees imposed on new construction in its next meeting tomorrow.

These fees are levied per square foot on residential and commercial/industrial construction to offset the cost of new students generated by these new developments. The maximum fee the school district can levy is $5.17 per square foot of residential space, and $0.84 per square foot of commercial/industrial space. The district currently sits at $4.79 and $0.78 respectively.

The district has worked together with Woolpert, a construction engineering company, to prepare a study that analyzes the impact of future developments in school district boundaries. The study determines the cost per square footage of both multi and single family dwelling units on the school district exceeds current fees, and thus the district is justified in levying the maximum fee.

You can attend the meeting in person, or watch online.