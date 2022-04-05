Rooster on Norma’s Arch 04.05.2022

This afternoon, the city of Paso Robles will dedicate the new arch on Norma’s alley at Pine street.

The arch is right across the street from Pine Street Saloon. Artist Dale Evers designed and his staff built the arch. He says this project took several years,

Artist Dale Evers will be on hand this afternoon for the dedication. He says he will say a few words.

Norma Moye says she likes the arch built to honor her. She especially likes the rooster, because she was born in the year of the rooster on the Chinese calendar.

The dedication scheduled for 4:30 this afternoon, but you’re advised to arrive early. A large crowd is expected to turn out.

Again, the arch is located on Pine street between 12th and 13th street, right across the street from the Pine Street Saloon.