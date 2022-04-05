Cane Tiki Bar 04.05.2022

On the other end of Norma’s Alley, the Cane Tiki Room will open at four for those wanting to celebrate the new arch. The new club offering exotic Tiki cocktails and Polynesian small plates. It’s been quite a hit in Paso Robles. Although they had a problem with the large wooden tikis out front.

Two members of the Paso Robles planning commission asked that those tikis be removed.

Joel Neel and Field Gibson saying the tikis were inappropriate for downtown Paso Robles. They said they looked like something in Disneyland.

The tikis were removed, but ultimately the other members overruled the two tiki-haters. The tikis are back in front of the Cane Tiki Room.