This week, you’ll see some changes at the roundabout if you travel on 46 west. Jim Shivers of Caltrans says the roundabout is evolving.

So, if you drive from Paso Robles to Cambria today, what will you experience at Vineyard drive? Shivers says Caltrans would like your help in making this a safe transition.

You’re reminded it’s still a construction zone on 46 west at Vineyard drive.