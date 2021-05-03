Ravine Water Park to Reopen in May 5.03.2021

The Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles is scheduled to reopen Memorial Day Weekend. The Ravine was closed in the summer of 2020 because of the pandemic, but under the Orange Tier, it will reopen May 29th, which is the first day of Memorial Day Weekend.

Part-owner Brett Butterfield says, “We’re all geared up and we’ve hired a lot of young people who are hungry and ready to work.”

The Ravine has a new slide which was going to be introduced last year. Brett has also been working on other improvements to the Ravine Water Park. “We’ve been closed almost two years, but we’ve been working hard to get ready to reopen.”

The Ravine Water Park employs hundreds of local youth. Butterfield says for many, it’s their first job, so he and his staff make a point to train them to be conscientious, and attentive. Brett says, “Safety is a key responsibility at the Ravine Water Park.”

Butterfield says Season Passes are now on sale at the Ravine website, RavineWaterPark.com.