Roundabout on Golden Hill 05.08.2023

Have you seen the roundabout up close on Golden Hill and Union roads in Paso Robles?

There’s one detour that takes you through part of the new roundabout, but they’re still fine tuning it.

At last week’s city council meeting, Ditas Esparanza of the public works department talked about a recent test run by a big rig through the dog bone roundabout on Golden Hill road. She said it will work with some minor adjustments. Which is good news.

Ditas says the roundabout on Golden Hill and Union roads will be open in a few weeks.