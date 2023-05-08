Kenny Enney Swearing In 05.08.2023

Tomorrow night, Kenny Enney will be sworn in as trustee on the Paso Robles school board.

It’s the second time he’s been sworn in on the board in the past several months. To quote Yogi Berra, it’s like deja vous all over again.

First he was selected by the previous board from a number of applicants for a vacant seat on the board. Then, he was removed after Carey Alvord Shopf and county school superintendent James Brescia circulated petitions calling for his removal, and demanding an election. Enney won the election by a decisive margin, so tomorrow, he will again be sworn in as trustee.

Enney will likely be sworn in at the beginning of the meeting at 5:00, before the trustees go into closed session.