Running Chicken Run 12.31.2021

The Annual Running Chicken 10k and 5k run/walk is Sunday at Santa Margarita lake park.

Paso Robles community development director Warren Frace says the fundraiser honors the memory of his daughters, who were killed in a traffic accident several years ago. And they’ve already raised money for the high school track and cross country programs at Atascadero high school and Paso Robles high school.

To register go to run4bittiandbryn.org.