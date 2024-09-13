San Luis Obispo Child Advocacy Center Now Open 9.13.2024

In collaboration with multiple departments, the county district attorney’s office has announced the opening of the Child Advocacy Center in San Luis Obispo.

A release by the DA’s office says this is a “One-stop center that offers multi-disciplinary services to the county’s most vulnerable victims and their families.”

The advocacy center’s concept came in 2018, in partnership with the Center for Family Strengthening; child victims would have to travel from place to place to receive assistance and support from agencies in the county. By placing all of its services under one roof, the DA’s office says “Potential gaps in services and further traumatization are reduced.”

The advocacy center includes a forensic interview room, children’s playroom, family room, interview/conference viewing room, medical exam room and more.