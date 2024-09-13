Paso & Templeton Chamber of Commerce Holding Candidate Forum 9.13.2024

Voters will have the opportunity to meet with and ask questions of the candidates for the Paso Robles city council in a forum hosted by the Paso Robles and Templeton chamber of commerce.

The forum will be held on Thursday, September 26th at 5:30 pm at the Paso Robles Elk Lodge, 1420 Park street.

District 1 candidates are Kris Beal, Linda Gorge, and incumbent Sharon Roden.

District 3 candidates are Jeff Carr, Michael Rivera, and incumbent Steve Gregory.

And Fred Strong is running in district 4 unopposed.