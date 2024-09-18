San Luis Obispo County Wine Grapes Drop 40% Off Value in 2024 – 9.18.2025

The total value of wine grape sales are down 40% from 2023 to 2024 in San Luis Obispo county, according to an agricultural production statistics report by the San Luis Obispo county department of agriculture/weights and measures.

According to the report, the total value of wine grapes in 2023 was about $322 million, while it dropped to about $194 million in 2024. The value of strawberries dropped 11%, to $274 million. The two crops make up 43% of the county’s overall total value for 2024.

The top five agricultural commodities in 2024 for San Luis Obispo county were: strawberries, wine grapes, cattle and calves, avocados, broccoli.